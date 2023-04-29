SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.50 and its 200-day moving average is $274.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $358.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

