SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.50 and its 200-day moving average is $274.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $358.05.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of SBA Communications
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.80.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.