Scott McKenzie Purchases 59,188 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Rating) insider Scott McKenzie bought 59,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,123.92 ($25,132.91).
CT Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON CTA opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.46. The company has a market cap of £20.37 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.90 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.12).
About CT Automotive Group
