Scott McKenzie Purchases 59,188 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Rating) insider Scott McKenzie bought 59,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,123.92 ($25,132.91).

CT Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CTA opened at GBX 40 ($0.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.46. The company has a market cap of £20.37 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. CT Automotive Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.90 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.12).

Get CT Automotive Group alerts:

About CT Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CT Automotive Group plc designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and supplies interior components and kinematic assemblies for the automotive industry. The company offers decorative finishes, air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders, storage systems, wrapped assemblies, mechanical assemblies, light guides, dashboard panels, fascia finishes, and HVAC doors and assemblies, as well as related tooling products.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.