Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

