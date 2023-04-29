Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

