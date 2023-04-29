SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $942,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $103.03 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.