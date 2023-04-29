SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $89.04 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

