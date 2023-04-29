SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,164 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR opened at $35.41 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

