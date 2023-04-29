SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,164 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.
Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
ARWR opened at $35.41 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
