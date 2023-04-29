Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Warpaint London Stock Down 1.6 %

W7L opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,107.14 and a beta of 0.95. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.