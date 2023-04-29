Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Increases By 32.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

