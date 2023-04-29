Short Interest in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Decreases By 15.1%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 837,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,277,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

