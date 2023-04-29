Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Expands By 17.0%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNVVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %

SNVVF stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

