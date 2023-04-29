Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Declines By 30.7%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS STGYF opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STGYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

