Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 55.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

