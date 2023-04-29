Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Increases By 55.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Superior Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
Superior Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.