Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Declines By 20.7%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THNPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $21.81 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.