Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 29.9%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TPST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 23.3 %

About Tempest Therapeutics

Shares of TPST stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.