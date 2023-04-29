Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Drops By 29.4%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of TBVPF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

