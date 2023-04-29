Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Declines By 27.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 164.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 24.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 385,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 296,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

