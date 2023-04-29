Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Decreases By 42.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
