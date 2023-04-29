Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Decreases By 42.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXPGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

