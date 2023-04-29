Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 17.8%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 2,677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.41.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

