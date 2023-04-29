Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Grows By 17.8%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 2,677,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Stock Performance
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.41.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile
