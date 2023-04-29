Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Silicom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.
Silicom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicom (SILC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.