Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Silicom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Silicom has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Silicom by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silicom by 2,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Stories

