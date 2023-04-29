Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

SVBL opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

