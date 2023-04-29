Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.28. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.8586 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

