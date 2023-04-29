Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Pivotal Research lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 9604452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

