SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 211,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 238,205 shares.The stock last traded at $96.65 and had previously closed at $110.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.