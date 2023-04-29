SJW Group (SJW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.39 million. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

