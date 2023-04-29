Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.