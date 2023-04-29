Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.63, but opened at $27.00. Sleep Number shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 155,775 shares traded.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 601.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.