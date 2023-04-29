SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 852,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Stock Down 1.6 %

SLM opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

