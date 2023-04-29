SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.50. SLM shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 879,320 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $28,490,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

