Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWRY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $8.95 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

