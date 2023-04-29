Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Update

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,791.0 days.
Sosei Group Stock Performance
SOLTF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Sosei Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.
About Sosei Group
