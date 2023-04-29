Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 5040954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

