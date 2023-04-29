SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SPAR Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.82.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the third quarter worth $781,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

