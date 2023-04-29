SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,882 put options on the company. This is an increase of 205% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,171 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $49.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.