SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $172.89 and last traded at $173.21. 34,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 90,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.63.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.