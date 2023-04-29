Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spin Master (SNMSF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.