Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

