Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOY. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.3 %

TOY opened at C$38.55 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spin Master

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

