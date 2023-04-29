Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.83.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.