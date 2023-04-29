SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of SQIDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.