SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SQIDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

