Standex International Co. (SXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Standex International by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

