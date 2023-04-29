Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $85.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

