Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STGYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.83. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.05.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

