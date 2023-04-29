STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $46.28

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.28, but opened at $42.71. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 3,415,806 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

