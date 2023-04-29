Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Board

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vornado Realty Trust

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

