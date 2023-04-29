Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,931 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,736% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

