Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 114,388 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 102,357 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,393,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.