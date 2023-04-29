Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Permian Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of 153% compared to the average volume of 2,501 call options.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

