Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Permian Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of 153% compared to the average volume of 2,501 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Permian Resources Stock Up 3.7 %
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.