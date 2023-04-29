StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.82. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

