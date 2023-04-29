StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.82. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.94.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
