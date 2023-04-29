StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. iStar has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
