StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. iStar has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 2,308.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 5,073.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

