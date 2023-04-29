StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

CARV opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

