StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
CARV opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
